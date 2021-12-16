Karnataka to build nine medical colleges under PPP model: Minister

Arunkumar Huralimath By

BELAGAVI: As many as nine medical colleges will come up in Karnataka under the Public-private partnership (PPP) model, state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

In the year 2014-15, the state government announced the setting up of medical colleges in several districts along with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. Due to financial issues, the building of medical colleges in some districts could not be started.

To start a medical college, the government needs Rs 670 crores. The Union government gives 60 per cent grants and the remaining 40 per cent comes from the state government. In 2019-20, the Centre came up with new guidelines that if any district has already a private or government medical college, then permission for a second medical college can not be given.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said they need Rs 610 crore for the construction of a medical college and Rs 60 crore for rotatory expenses. If the Union government does not release funds, it is very difficult for the state to build a medical college.

Therefore, he said, the state government has come up with a PPP model to set up medical colleges in the districts of Tumakur, Davangere, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Kolar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bengaluru rural and Vijayapura.