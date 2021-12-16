Rs 8298 crore to be spent under a central scheme to bolster power sector in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To further bolster power supply measures in Karnataka, the Centre has given in-principle approval to sanction Rs 8298 crore funds under the Centre-sponsored Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), informed Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the issue by MLA Avinash Umesh Jadhav, he said it was possible to mainly overcome several major problems in the power sector particularly in North Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, and Kalyan Karnataka region by utilizing the funds.

The minister said several senior officials from Karnataka would be attending a meeting in connection with initiating works under the RDSS project. "Tenders for the works worth Rs 3699 crore under this project will be invited by January-February next year", he added.

Works to develop 33 KV power sub-stations at Shadipur, Kanakpur, and Chandankera villages would be set up under the RDSS project, he said adding that a proposal for the establishment of 110 KV sub-power station at Kullur Cross, Chincholi assembly segment was pending before the authorities concerned in the state.

Measures to ensure supply of single-phase power for the benefit of farmers in the fields in rural areas would also be taken up under the project, the minister said briefing about the need to make it possible to avoid the problems which farmers were facing to stay in the fields during the nights.

To address some of the major problems faced in the power sector in GESCOM and HESCOM like modernisation of the power supply installations, replacement of power lines, etc., an estimated Rs 2300 crore, the minister informed. He said land had also been bought at Tavargere and Azadpur in Kalaburgi rural region to set up 110 KV sub-stations.



CHAIRMAN FOR MDB SOON

Revenue Minister R Ashok has said, the government will name President and Members for Marath Development Board. Responding to a question raised during the zero hour MLA Basavaraj Patil, the minister clarified about the naming of office-bearers for MDB and releasing of grants to the board. The naming of office-bearers for it got delayed due to the election code of conduct in force and that the government would issue an order to expedite the process. Already Rs 50 crore funds had been given to the board and more funds would be given to it in consultation with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he added.