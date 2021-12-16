STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, students in Karnataka can furnish certificates to employers in minutes via E-sahamathi portal

e-SAHAMATHI, a consent manager by the e-governance department, said to be the first of its kind in the country, is scheduled to be rolled by the end of December.

Published: 16th December 2021 09:27 PM

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: No more hassle of attestations and verifications by the certificate issuing authority in Karnataka as the college students in the state will soon be able to send their verified documents for free and just in minutes to their employers.

e-SAHAMATHI, a consent manager by the e-governance department, said to be the first of its kind in the country, is scheduled to be rolled by the end of December, once the Belagavi session is ended and the chief minister available for inaugural, as per an official from the department. 

Here's how the portal works:

Students, who want to send their documents online to potential employers, can inform E-Sahamathi through the web portal or mobile app and give their consent to share their academic data. The Consent Manager will send the consent artefact and query request to the data fiduciary which is the department board or institute that holds the marks card or certificate. The encrypted data will then be sent to e-sahamathi, who then shares it with the employer.

Students can revoke their consent to share the data at any time, said explained Shreevyas HM, Project Director at Centre for e-Governance.

Meanwhile, employers can also get to know the number of students with a particular skillset that have graduated in a said year, he said adding that the details of the student can only be known after the latter's consent.

Shrreevyas said the potential of the portal is not just restricted to the education department but extends to other departments too. For instance, if a person wants to furnish her licence to the employer, then she can inform the portal and the data fiduciary in this case will be the transport department.
 

