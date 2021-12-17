Congress slams senior party leader from Karnataka for rape comment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders from the State and National level has slammed their party MLA and former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for his rape comment made on the Karnataka assembly floor at Belagavi on Thursday.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar has come out to apologize openly and condemned his party MLA's remarks. "Congress party condemns the words spoken by one of our own legislators in the Karnataka assembly. The insensitive remarks against women are contrary to the values of gender equality the Congress party champions. While we note that the legislator has tendered an apology, the incident in the assembly is a sign that all of us men in politics need to do better to shed our inherent regressive attitudes towards women." he stated.

Congress has launched "Ladki hoon, lad sakthi hoon'' campaign at Uttar Pradesh ahead of polls for which Priyanka Gandhi Vadra herself has been the face, she too tweeted "

I wholeheartedly condemn the statement made by K R Ramesh Kumar. It is inexplicable how anyone can ever utter such words, they are indefensible. Rape is a heinous crime. Full stop," she stated.