First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Published: 17th December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third Omicron patient from Karnataka, who was recently discharged from Bowring Hospital, was infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 during the second wave.

He was double vaccinated too. In a video shared by the patient, which has gone viral on social media, he reassures people that he had very mild symptoms and has recovered well. 

Without giving details of his name and designation, the 34-year-old patient, wearing a mask, shares his journey of recovery at Bowring Hospital.

“I was infected with the Delta virus before and now I can share the experience of being affected with the Omicron variant,” he says.

He was infected with the coronavirus during the second wave in April. “I had taken two doses of vaccination. In spite of this, I tested positive for the Omicron variant. I must have caught the infection in South Africa when I was there on work. However, I suffered much more when I was infected with the Delta virus than the Omicron variant,” he explains.

His symptoms, though, were almost the same but much worse during the Delta infection. However, this time he had mild symptoms of itchy throat, cough and tiredness, and there was no separate treatment for it.

“There was no necessity for additional treatment,” he explains. He was, however, isolated at home the last time when infected. 

“There is no separate treatment, as such, for the Omicron variant. Vitamin-C tablets and antibiotics were given. Since there was no tiredness and symptoms were too mild, I worked from the hospital ward for a week,” he added.

Since he had information on the Omicron variant, he did not panic. After testing positive for Covid-19 in a private lab, he was admitted to the designated hospital and treated.

Advising those who fly in from abroad to isolate even if they test negative, he says, “I isolated myself after arrival from South Africa, and my family members didn’t catch the infection. Those who come from abroad should maintain distance and follow quarantine guidelines. If symptoms crop up, without wasting time and negligence, they should get tested and inform health authorities. If this is done, we can prevent the infection from spreading to neighbours and people around us.”

On Tuesday, he tested negative twice in RT-PCR tests. He was discharged after confirming that he is healthy, through two consecutive blood tests and an X-ray. 

Doctor discharged

The Bengaluru doctor who had no travel history but tested positive for the Omicron variant, was discharged on Wednesday.

He remained at the designated hospital even after testing negative for the Covid virus, but had developed post-viral bacterial infection. However, after a course of antibiotics, the doctor tested negative and was also symptom-free, and was discharged from hospital.

