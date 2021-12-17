STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Nepotism rules the roost in Legislative Council elections too

Published: 17th December 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar’s brother Pradeep Shettar

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With each passing election, power remains concentrated in the hands of a few families who are already in the game. 

This is a disease afflicting all three major parties, as is apparent in the recently-announced Legislative Council election results. More than 10 of the 25 winners have the backing of powerful politicians, usually close family members. 

Little wonder, then, that it is the ordinary party workers who find themselves relegated to the sidelines.

“When do we get an opportunity,” ask these foot soldiers, disillusioned that they have almost no say in this era of dynastic politics. Many express their resentment in private, and are afraid to speak out, lest they invite punishment.  

The Legislative Council election is meant to give power to members who can raise issues concerning their constituents -- gram panchayat and local bodies members -- but instead of the most effective representative, close relatives of politicians are elected. It is the politics of entitlement, say analysts.

The list of family members making it to the Council is long: former chief minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar’s brother Pradeep Shettar, KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s close relative S Ravi, JDS leader HD Revanna’s second son Suraj Revanna, Congress Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna’s son K R Rajendra (Tumakuru), former Council chairman and BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy’s son D S Arun (Shivamogga), sitting Madikeri BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan’s brother Suja Kushalappa (Kodagu), former Home Minister and Congress leader MB Patil’s brother Sunilgouda Patil (Bagalkot), BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s brother Lakhan Jarkiholi (Belagavi-Chikkodi), Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi (Belagavi-Chikkodi) Koppal Congress MLA Amaregouda Bayyapur’s nephew Sharangouda Patil and B G Patil from Raichur-Koppal.

Political analyst Siddaraju says, “Only six states in the nation have the Upper House, which is meant to have elders who can guide the democratic processes and systems. This is a subversion of democracy which is meant to empower the common man. Could they not find some eligible party worker instead of their own family member or relative? Nepotism is a problem common to all parties.’’  

Former IAS officer TR Raghunandan, who quit his job to fight corruption and nepotism through ‘Ipaidabribe’ said, “These are Council members who are supposed to take up issues of local bodies of gram panchayats, because in the three-tier power sharing system, they do not get their due. Now, how will they work and represent their constituents in the Council?’’

