Mangaluru: Passenger from Ghana tests positive for Covid, samples sent for genomic sequencing

The health department has identified 27 passengers who are primary contacts and quarantined them after conducting RAT and RT-PCR tests.

Published: 17th December 2021 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The swab samples of a passenger who returned from a 'high risk' country, Ghana on Thursday to Mangaluru have been sent to genomic sequencing to Bengaluru.

The passenger who returned to Mangaluru from Ghana on Thursday had tested positive for Covid-19 during the RT-PCR test conducted at the airport.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV held a meeting with airport officials and health officers on Friday in this regard. The passenger has been already shifted to an isolation ward of district Wenlock hospital on Thursday and he has no symptoms as of now. The health department has identified 27 passengers who are primary contacts and quarantined them after conducting RAT and RT-PCR tests.

The DC during the meeting also took details from the airport officials about RT-PCR tests, immigration, checking point, transit passenger and directed them to be vigilant.

