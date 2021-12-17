STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shepherd, 70 sheep run over by speeding truck in Karnataka

According to police, the accident occurred at the deep cross of the Kanive. 

Published: 17th December 2021

Road accidents, highway death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: As many as 70 sheep and the shepherd died on the spot near Kanive of Holalkere taluk when a speeding truck ran over the herd on Thursday night, December 16, 2021.

According to police, the accident occurred at the deep cross of the Kanive. The dead shepherd has been identified as Moodalappa (47) of Benakanahalli village of Hiriyur taluk. The truck driver lost control of the vehicle in the deep cross and it ran over the sheep and the shepherd.

As soon as the accident occurred, the driver of the truck ran away. Holalkere rural police have registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.

