Belagavi resident tests positive for Omicron 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A 53-year-old resident who returned from Nigeria recently, was found to be infected by Omicron. He is a resident of Azam Nagar in Belagavi. According to sources, the infected had taken two doses of Covidshield in Nigeria.

After he reached KIA, he underwent a Covid test on December 13, and was allowed to fly to Belagavi immediately, even before his test report was released. After his report was out on December 14, authorities in Bengaluru alerted the Belagavi administration, and the man was rushed from his residence to the district hospital and isolated. Belagavi City Corporation Health Officer Dr Sanjay Dumgol told TNIE that the traveller has been isolated in hospital.