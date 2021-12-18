STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAL gets order for aerial target system from ADE

ABHYAS was first successfully flight-tested in May 2019 and subsequent evaluation trials are being conducted by ADE-DRDO.

Published: 18th December 2021

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has secured an order for manufacturing and supply of High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) System known as ABHYAS, from DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru.

ABHYAS was first successfully flight-tested in May 2019 and subsequent evaluation trials are being conducted by ADE-DRDO. This order will mark the beginning of the series production of ABHYAS, said a statement from HAL. After successful completion of the initial order, HAL would be identified as a Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) for the supply of the target system along with a private firm, the statement said. 

ABHYAS is designed and developed by ADE, Bengaluru. The air vehicle is launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide it the initial acceleration it needs. It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain long endurance flights at sub-sonic speed. The target aircraft is equipped with Micro Electro Mechanical System based Inertial Navigation System for navigation, along with the Flight Control Computer for guidance and control. It is programmed for a fully autonomous flight, the statement added. 

