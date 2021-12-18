STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Post rain, forest department worried about fires in sanctuaries  

Not keen on using any new technologies and methods this year, the Karnataka Forest Department has begun forest fire management drills and exercises on the ground.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not keen on using any new technologies and methods this year, the Karnataka Forest Department has begun forest fire management drills and exercises on the ground. The exercises started soon after the long spell of untimely rain receded. But the worry for the department has only increased. 

The prolonged monsoon has increased the lush green cover across the state’s forest patches, with tall grass and weeds creating hurdles for ground staffers, who now have to cut them and create forest fire lines. 

As fire lines are being prepared in Bandipur and Nagarhole Tiger Reserves, forest fires have also been reported on the fringes of Kudremukh wildlife sanctuary, BRT Tiger Reserve and Kali Tiger Reserve. The geo-locations have been mapped by NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) and Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC). 

According to officials, the extension of monsoon gave a month-long breather and delayed the exercise of creating fire lines and de-weeding, but it also worried foresters as the forests have become more vulnerable to fires, especially on the fringes. 

“The grass and weeds have grown very tall and spread over large tracts of land, owing to the monsoon showers. Now as the rains have stopped, and the dry season is setting, work on creating fire lines has also started. The task has become challenging and difficult this season. We have decided not to use any new technologies, but strengthen our traditional methods and start vigil at the earliest. Information from KSRSAC is being shared on real time basis to know the occurence of fire,” said a senior forest official. 

As politicians are suggesting the usage of helicopters and stationing them at Mysuru, forest officials are not keen this time because of the patches of long dry grass. “Instead, we are going to station multiple mini-fire tenders in all tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries to ensure there is sufficient water. We have also started the exercise to recruit fire watchers,” the official added. 

