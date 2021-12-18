Six new Omicron cases in Dakshina Kannada takes total number of cases in Karnataka to 13

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Six new cases of Omicron were reported in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday taking the state's tally to 13.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted saying that the new cases were found from two cluster outbreaks reported in two educational institutions of the coastal district.

He said while there were four Omicron cases out of 14 covid positive cases reported in an educational institution, another Omicron case was reported from another cluster where 19 covid-19 positive cases were found. One more case was reported lately for which details are awaited, said sources.

The health minister said that out of five new Omicron cases, one had traveled from the United Kingdom (UK).

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, the above mentioned two clusters are old and its reports of genomic studies arrived on Saturday. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a Mangaluru native who landed in Karipur international airport near Kozhikode, Kerala from Oman on December 14 has tested positive for Omicron, reports say.

The 36-year-old passenger had visited Tanzania earlier. He is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.

India on Saturday reported 7,145 new cases and 289 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 136.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.