Violence breaks out in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; police issue prohibitory orders, arrests 27 people

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The desecration of the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sadashiv Nagar, in Bengaluru, has been condemned from all corners of the state.

Amid this, the aggressive activists of pro-Hindu outfits vandalized public properties on Friday night. An undeclared 'Bandh' is also observed in some areas of Belagavi. Police have arrested over 27 youths and taken some leaders into custody for inquiry after the vandalism in Belagavi. Though it seems the police managed to control the present situation, It still appears to be simmering.

Hundreds of youths from the Hindu community gathered at the Dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi after the video that showed smearing of the statue of Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj with black colour went viral on the social media on Friday night and staged a Dharna to condemn the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the miscreants. The situation was so tense on Friday night that youths woke up at 11 pm and came to the road to protest to condemn the act.

Stone pelting, damaging public properties

The situation was so tense at night despite police vigilance, aggressive youths pelt stones and damaged over 12 vehicles that including six government vehicles, four police vehicles, and two private vehicles. Youths also damaged one KSRTC bus near Kangrali village and broke a liquor shop in Macche. Some miscreants also damaged a statue of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna at Kanakadas circle in Anagol area in Belagavi. A name board this freedom fighter also insulted by putting color at Sulaga village in Belagavi taluk.

Section 144 CRPC imposed, 27 arrested

Realizing the tense situation the police department, Belagavi city police commissioner Tyagarajan has imposed prohibitory order under section 144 CrPC from Saturday morning 8 am to Sunday 6 am for Belagavi police commissionerate area. In connection with the vandalism, stone-pelting, and damaging vehicles in different places, a total of three cases were registered at Camp police station, Khade Bazar police station, and Market police station limits and taken 27 people including President of Sri Ram Sena Hindustan Ramakant Konduskar, and MES leader Shubham Shelke into custody and sent to Hindalaga Jail for 14 days Jail remand. Further investigation is in progress, said the police sources.

The Shiv Sena district president Prakash Shirolkar and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Shivaji Sunthkar who went to offer Pooja to the statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj in the Shivaji Garden were stopped by the police. They were taken into custody and were released later. However, to condemn the Bengaluru incident, the Hindu activists, including women perform Abhisheka and pooja to the statues of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Belagavi and surrounding villages on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, some Kannada activists staged a sit-in protest at the premises of Belagavi police commissioner office demanding the arrest of the accused who damaged the statue of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna at Kanakadasa circle, Angol area in Belagavi. Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil has also condemned the act of damaging the statue of Sangolli Rayanna and Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "I spoke with the home minister and the senior officials of the police department to investigate the incidents and take action against the accused," he said.

Angered by the act of insulting the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru, the Shiv Sena activists have started forcefully shutting down the hotels run by Kannadigas in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. MP Sambhaji Raje who is the heir of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has condemned the Bengaluru incident and urged the central and state government to take note of the incident and initiate strict action against the accused.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the vandalism in Belagavi would be dealt with sternly. 'I have instructed the Home Minister to take stringent action against those who violate law and order. The Home Minister too has issued orders in this regard to police officers. Already a few persons have been arrested. Those indulging in acts of vandalism like stone pelting, destroying public property, and damaging government vehicles would be dealt with sternly. More stringent and long-term measures would be taken to ensure that such acts do not recur. Police have been instructed to take all measures in this regard.

He also said that 'Vandalizing the statutes of the patriots who have made sacrifices for the country could not be tolerated. 'Statues are erected to pay respects to them, not to cause social unrest in their name. A few elements are indulging in such intolerable acts. They would be crushed. The investigation would find whether it was perpetrated intentionally,' Bommai said.