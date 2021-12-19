STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Savarkar mightier than frontline freedom fighters: CM

“Let them spew fire. But Savarkar had many accolades to his credit as he was the first freedom fighter to be tried by an international court,” he added.

Published: 19th December 2021 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai releases the book ‘Savarkar — The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition’ in Bengaluru on Saturday | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Veer Savarkar was one of the greatest patriots and the British were more wary of him than other “manageable” freedom fighters at the forefront. That was the reason Savarkar was sentenced to ‘Kalapani’ at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he said.

He was speaking after releasing the book, ‘Savarkar — The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition’ written by Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, at Town Hall here.He said, “The British knew that those on the frontlines of freedom struggle were not as important as Savarkar, a nuclear bomb, and hence kept him in solitude.”

He highlighted Savarkar’s contribution in uniting the princely states against the British through Hindutva. Observing that both Savarkar and BR Ambedkar had similar ideologies, he said politics over untouchability should stop.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh said that despite a conspiracy by his detractors to demean him, Savarkar’s contribution to the country, especially national security, will shine on. “Let them spew fire. But Savarkar had many accolades to his credit as he was the first freedom fighter to be tried by an international court,” he added.

The author, Uday Mahurkar, said except late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, none implemented Savarkar’s ideas on national security as she had successfully fought a war to liberate Bangladesh. “But she too erred on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir issue. In the Narendra Modi-led regime new dawn of Savarkar has ushered in,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp