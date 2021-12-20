STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre must come out with language policy: Karnataka Congress MLC BK Hariprasad

Published: 20th December 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader BK Hariprasad

Congress leader BK Hariprasad (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLC BK Hariprasad, who during his term in the Rajya Sabha had moved a private member's bill seeking the inclusion of Dravidian languages -- Tulu and Kodava -- into the 8th Schedule, has brought out a book on his speeches on the language and other issues.  

He had raised the Kodava language issue as there were other speakers, like Oscar Fernandes and Veerappa Moily, who could raise the issue of Tulu in Parliament. His speeches have been translated into Kannada by journalist R Jayakumar in the form of a book, "Tulu, Kodava Bhashegala Alivu Ulivu", which was released on Sunday. 

Several Congress leaders -- state working president Ramalinga Reddy, former MLA RV Devaraj, AICC spokesman Brijesh and others -- were present. Hariprasad said the Centre should present a national language policy.

Writer Purushottam Bilimale spoke of how Kannada, Tulu and Kodava languages are all dying, while Hindi is thriving. He said Sanskrit spoken by 24,000 people received Rs 628 crore, while Kannada received a mere Rs 3 crore and there were no funds for Kodava and Tulu. MP Dr L Hanumanthaiyya said, "When a language dies, the culture too dies. Kodavas have no representation to raise issues in Parliament."

Comments

