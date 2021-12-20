STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Exclusive ward set up for Omicron COVID cases in Karnataka's Ballari hospital

The doctors are on alert though there have been no cases of Omicron in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.

Published: 20th December 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Omicron wards and rooms made ready at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: With the district reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the past ten days, the administration has decided to open up two additional wards for treatment and possible emergencies. A separate ward has also been created at the district hospital to treat patients with the Omicron variant. 

"It's a precautionary measure being taken in the wake of new cases and the variant. During the first and second waves of the pandemic, Ballari and Vijayanagara districts have handled the situation well, and we want to keep the team on alert," said an official. 

"At present, there is no sudden increase in new COVID-19 cases, but in the past ten days, more than 20 cases were reported. Hence, the administration decided to reserve wards at VIMS Hospital. The administration started taking steps soon after cases started rising recently. Checks on borders, testing and vaccination drives are being taken seriously," said a senior health official.

A dedicated ward to treat Omicron patients is equipped with high-end facilities. All three wards have oxygen supply and backup. The doctors are on alert though there have been no cases of Omicron in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Omicron variant Vijayanagara district Ballari COVID hospital
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp