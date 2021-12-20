House chairman Horatti fixed schedule to discuss North Karnataka issues

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The members in the legislative council awaken after the report published in TNIE that 'North karnataka issues are not being discussed in session in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi' pressured the floor chairman to allocate time to discuss issues of North Karnataka and find solutions.

The leader of the opposition group SR Patil raised voice his voice for not starting the Mahadayi project even after notification done, De-silting of the Tungabhadra reservoir, no progress in the construction work of reservoir near Navali, No effective implementation of rule 271J and demanded discussion over these issues.

'If no discussion on North Karnataka issue, adjourn the session and leave to Bengaluru'- Savadi

Senior member, Laxman Savadi said 'It's been a week for the start of session in SVS, Belagavi not still not a single issue of North Karnataka discussed. The people outside the soudha are saying that legislators and officers have come to Belagavi for picnics and to enjoy holiday at Goa beaches and blaming the inactivity of the legislators. We do not have any objection for conducting a special session in Bengaluru to discuss the land grabbing issue. But, the issues of North Karnataka should and must be discussed seriously in the session of Belagavi. The North Karnataka legislators from all the parties will be blamed by the people if issues of N-K people are not discussed and solved. If the house will not discuss the issues, let the chairman adjourn the session for an indefinite time and move the government to Bengaluru' he reacted sharply. Another member Shrikanthe Gowda also demanded for the discussion on North Karnataka issues.

Reacting to the, Floor leader, social welfare minister Kota Shrinivas Pojari and water resource minister Govind Karjol said that the government is ready to discuss and find solution to the issues of North Karnataka. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said that the session in council will start at morning 10.30 instead of 11 am and the complete day will be reserved for the issues of North Karnataka after the question and answer hour.

Though the upper house has decided to discuss the issues of North Karnataka, the lower house has yet not fixed time for the discussion of North Karnataka issues.