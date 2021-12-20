Karnataka reports 300 fresh cases of COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday reported 300 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 30,02,427. The state also saw one death related to the novel coronavirus taking the total death toll to 38,288.

In its daily bulletin, the health department said 279 people were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 29,56,970. Active cases stood at 7,140. Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of

Covid-19 cases as the city reported 168 fresh infections.

Dakshina Kannada district reported 37 fresh cases, followed by 13 in Mysuru, 11 in Hassan and 10 in Kodagu. Udupi district was the only district which reported a death while there were zero fatalities in 30 districts.