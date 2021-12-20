Karnataka's contentious anti-conversion bill cleared, to be tabled in Assembly on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: At last, the contentious and much-hyped anti-conversion Bill will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly at the ongoing winter session at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday.

The Bill was approved in the cabinet meeting held on Monday afternoon and a decision was taken to bring it in the Assembly.

According to Law Minister Madhuswamy, the Bill came up for discussion in the cabinet and was approved subsequently. He said it was going to be tabled in the Assembly tomorrow.

The opposition Congress has vehemently opposed the bringing of the anti-conversion bill in the Legislative Assembly and decided to oppose it tooth and nail if it was tabled.

Already, several Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar have opposed the Bill, accusing the government of trying to bring such a Bill targeting one particular community.

The House is expected to witness a massive opposition and uproar when the government brings the Bill tomorrow.

According to sources, several changes are expected to be made in the Bill before it is tabled tomorrow including reducing the term of imprisonment for the guilty.