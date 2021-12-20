STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police arrested five more people in vandalizing public property, insulting Rayana statue

Published: 20th December 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Belagavi police have continued its action against those who created violence by vandalizing public property and insulting the statue of Sangolli Rayanna in the Anagol area of Belagavi on Friday night. The police have arrested five more miscreants. Now the total number of arrested has risen to 38.

After the Friday incident, the Belagavi police had arrested 27 people and sent them to jail on Saturday and had continued further investigation.

A special team was also formed to collect CCTV footage and other details from the places where violence broke out. Five more accused were arrested on Sunday.

The police on Monday arrested five more accused and are doing further investigation to trace more accused in the act.

Now the total number of arrested has increased to 38 persons in four police stations limits of Belagavi' a police officer said.

