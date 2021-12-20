Tea mosquito bugs infest cashew trees in Karnataka's Udupi

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: A phenomenon has been noticed in cashew trees in places like Hattiyangadi, Kenchanoor, Gujjadi, Amparu, Kodladi, Shiroor, Shankaranarayana and Halady among other places in Kundapur wherein the tender shoots, inflorescence are seen infested by tea mosquito bugs. Though this issue of tea mosquito bugs (Helopeltis antonii) existed since many years, this year the infestation appears slightly high.

Tea mosquito bugs, an alien species, have many cashew trees falling prey. Several cashew growers have vented their ire against the horticulture department officials for not finding any solution even though the infestation is on a large scale.

"About six quintals of yield in an acre of cashew plantation is possible in normal case. But due to the tea mosquito bug infestation, it is difficult even to expect two quintals of yield in an acre of cashew plantation. There has to be a scientific solution for this problem," said Prabhakar Shetty, a cashew grower in Shankaranarayana.

"Even the yield grown under the shade of Tea mosquito bug attack will not be of good quality and it substantially reduces their market value as cashew processing unit will look for high quality kernels," he added.

Tea mosquito bug attack has worried the growers, who are growing cashew on a commercial scale by investing large amounts of money. Chandrashekar Udupa Kenchanoor, director, All India Cashew Growers' Association told The New Indian Express that the growers are already upset as the cashew processing units who are about 200 in numbers in Udupi and DK districts are quoting the price as low as Rs 85 per kg.

"In 2018, the price was Rs 170 per kg. Now understanding that cashew growers have no bargaining power, owners of cashew processing units are quoting that throwaway price," he rued, while adding that tea mosquito bug attack is an additional burden on cashew growers in the region.

Sanjeev Naik, assistant director of horticulture department said that to curb this attack of tea mosquito bug, large-scale efforts should be made as the steps taken by an individual farmer may not be of much use. Research activities are still going on, he added.