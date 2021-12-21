STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
180 died in accidents in Ballari in 2021, mining lorries, bad roads to blame

Nearly 5,000 trucks move in these districts carrying mining produce. The movement of heavy vehicles has also damaged the road condition causing further accidents.

Published: 21st December 2021

Incomplete work of Hosapete and Ballari NH67 highway now causing accidents. (Photo | Kiran Balannanavar/EPS)

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The year 2021 saw 180 road fatalities in undivided Ballari district and majority of cases had mining lorries involved. Last year when the mining industry was on a slow pace due to lockdowns, there were 110 deaths reported.

Nearly 5,000 trucks move in these districts carrying mining produce. The movement of heavy vehicles has also damaged the road condition causing further accidents. The statistics show that among 180 persons who died this year, 110 people were either two wheeler riders and pedestrians.

Bharat Reddy, a social activist from Ballari said in the last five years over 1,650 persons have lost their lives in the undivided Ballari district. "Movement of mining trucks is higher in Ballari district as there are major mining units located. Last year due to pandemic lockdown, the number of vehicles was less," he noted.

"Majority of accidents are reported in Ballari and Hosapete national highway and Sandur to Ballari highway. Hosapete and Ballari NH67 work is incomplete and due to which accidents are increasing. Many times the residents raised the issue with the authorities but nothing has been done so far. Many pedestrians lost their lives due to rash driving of mining trucks," he added.

"We regularly conduct road safety weeks and repair the sign boards and also take note of bad roads. We are trying to avoid accidents in the district as much as possible, also fining those who break traffic rules and over-speeding," said a police official from Ballari.

