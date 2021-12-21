Amid Omicron fears, Karnataka bans mass gatherings for New Year celebrations

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the COVID-19 situation and Omicron cases being reported in the state, New Year celebrations in Karnataka will be subdued. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced restrictions across the state on the gathering of people in public places for New Year celebrations.

"With the recent developments in the COVID-19 situation and reporting of Omicron in the state, experts from the Technical Advisory Committee have recommended certain restrictions. Based on this, mass gatherings in places like MG Road, Brigade Road etc are not allowed. This applies for all cities," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, restaurants, pubs and bars can operate at 50% of seating capacity with no special events like DJ music etc. Also, apartment complexes are not permitted to have special events in their club houses.

"It is the responsibility of the apartment federations and societies to ensure that the COVID protocol and these restrictions are strictly implemented," Bommai added.

Meanwhile, vaccinations of both doses are compulsory for those going to pubs, bars etc and RT-PCR tests are mandatory for all the employees of these places.

These restrictions will come into effect from 30 December till 2 January.