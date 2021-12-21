STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Council to discuss North Karnataka issues

“It’s been a week since the session started in Belagavi, and not a single issue of North Karnataka was discussed.

Published: 21st December 2021

BJP MLC Laxman Savadi speaks in the Council on Monday

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Council members, taking note of the report in The New Indian Express, ‘North Karnataka issues not being discussed in session’, on Monday pressured the House chairman to allocate time to discuss issues pertaining to the region, and find solutions.

Leader of the Opposition SR Patil raised his voice on not starting the Mahadayi project even after notification, desilting of Tungabhadra reservoir, no progress in construction of the reservoir near Navali, no effective implementation of Rule 271J, and demanded a discussion on these issues.  

“If there is no discussion on North Karnataka, adjourn the session and leave for Bengaluru,” senior member Laxman Savadi said.  “It’s been a week since the session started in Belagavi, and not a single issue of North Karnataka was discussed.

People outside the Soudha are saying that legislators and officers have come to Belagavi for a picnic and to holiday on the beaches of Goa. Legislators from all parties will be blamed if these issues are not discussed and solved,” he said. Another member, Srikante Gowda, also demanded a discussion on North Karnataka issues.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Water Resource Minister Govind Karjol said the government is ready to find solutions for issues of North Karnataka. Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said the council session will start at 10.30am instead of 11am, and the day would be reserved for North Karnataka after question hour, while the assembly is yet to fix a time.

