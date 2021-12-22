STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anti-conversion Bill: It is only for political gains, says Shivakumar

The Bill has been brought unconstitutionally for political gains, he charged. 

Published: 22nd December 2021

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the backdrop of the debate on the anti-conversion Bill, KPCC President DK Shivakumar said that the children of at least 21 Union Ministers are studying in Christian educational institutions as per a documentary made by a private organisation. The Bill has been brought unconstitutionally for political gains, he charged. 

“There are no instances to prove that someone has been converted through such institutions. Christians have been there in the country for centuries, running various institutions including hospitals and schools, but they never converted people forcibly anywhere,” he claimed.

The Mughals ruled for centuries, but the population of Muslims remained unchanged. The British and Portuguese also ruled India, but they never did anything to convert Indians and the population of Christians never increased in the country, he added.

Shivakumar said the Congress party will oppose the Bill which, he said, was against the Constitution. Several people hailing from different religions from abroad join ISKCON and other congregations every year and participate in bhajans, Shivakumar said, adding that they all will feel awkward if such legislations are enacted. India has been a secular nation where there is scope for people of all religions to live with respect. Efforts were being made to disturb peace, he said.

Comments

