KKRTC stops plying buses to Maharashtra

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has stopped its bus services to Maharashtra from Monday evening after a third incident of defacing KKRTC buses over the last 3 days, said KKRTC Chief Traffic Manager Santoshkumar here on Tuesday.

He said activists of some organisations have written slogans like ‘Jai Shivaji’ and blackened KKRTC buses in Maharashtra and along Karnataka border. “KKRTC staff and passengers are scared to travel to Maharashtra. That is why, it was decided to stop plying buses to Maharashtra,” he said. The Maharashtra Transport Corporation has stopped running buses to Karnataka for over a month now as the staff there is demanding a salary hike.

3 held for burning flag, insulting Basavanna portrait

Belagavi: The police have arrested three people in connection with burning a Kannada flag and blackening the portrait of Basavanna at a panchayat office in Khanapur taluk. The trio has confessed that they indulged in these acts at night when no one was present. The police had registered a suo motu case after the incidents and Nandgad police are conducting further investigation. ENS