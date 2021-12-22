STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KKRTC stops plying buses to Maharashtra

He said activists of some organisations have written slogans like ‘Jai Shivaji’ and blackened KKRTC buses in Maharashtra and along Karnataka border.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

A closed-down fuel station in Anantapur near Karnataka border | Express

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has stopped its bus services to Maharashtra from Monday evening after a third incident of defacing KKRTC buses over the last 3 days, said KKRTC Chief Traffic Manager Santoshkumar here on Tuesday.

He said activists of some organisations have written slogans like ‘Jai Shivaji’ and blackened KKRTC buses in Maharashtra and along Karnataka border. “KKRTC staff and passengers are scared to travel to Maharashtra. That is why, it was decided to stop plying buses to Maharashtra,” he said. The Maharashtra Transport Corporation has stopped running buses to Karnataka for over a month now as the staff there is demanding a salary hike.

3 held for burning flag, insulting Basavanna portrait
Belagavi: The police have arrested three people in connection with burning a Kannada flag and blackening the portrait of Basavanna at a panchayat office in Khanapur taluk. The trio has confessed that they indulged in these acts at night when no one was present. The police had registered a suo motu case after the incidents and Nandgad police are conducting further investigation. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Karnataka Border dispute KKRTC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp