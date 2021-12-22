STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transparency portal to get feedback from Karnataka villages

Being attempted in coordination with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, the initiative is a first of its kind by the E-governance Department. 

Published: 22nd December 2021 05:54 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the e-governance department on Wednesday is going to tap into villages to fortify its data transparency portal Mahiti Kanaja.

Till now, consultations were held through 'digital dialogues' for urban-centred civil society organisation representatives.

It's the first attempt by the department, in coordination with the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department, that consultations will be held at village level at 'special grama sabhas' across in all 5960 grama panchayats at 11 am today, as per an e-governance official.

Panchayat development officers are instructed to ensure participation of people from all sections of society mainly, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, women, where citizens will be encouraged to express their grievances and give suggestions. 

"The e-governance department will know what data the citizens need on the portal and how the platform can be made more useful to them. Citizens will also be informed on the uses of the portal which presently has 212 services available from 60 departments," said Shreevyas HM Project , Director at Centre for e -Governance department.

The feedback from citizens will be recorded in a video or document format to be relayed back to the egovernance department.
 

