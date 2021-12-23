Complete irrigation work in North Karnataka quickly: MLAs

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Highlighting pending irrigation projects and other development work in North Karnataka, legislators called for implementation of the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), while urging the State Government to put pressure on the Centre to issue gazette notification on the same and expedite the land acquisition process.

Congress’ MB Patil said the land acquisition process has been vitiated due to confusion over the guidance value. The government should clear this, he said. Former CM H D Kumaraswamy said in the last 11 years, only 22,309 acres had been acquired out of the needed 1.33 lakh acres. Also, the majority of the Rs 13,320 crore released for the project, has been spent on building main canals, but not distributaries. He further charged that only some contractors had benefited from the project, and not farmers.

