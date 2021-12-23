Govt to spend Rs 4670 crore for re-modelling of Bengaluru drains: Karnataka CM Bommai

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Re-modelling of primary and secondary drains in Bengaluru city is underway and work on 428 km out of 842 km has been completed, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. He also assured that the remaining 413 km would be completed in the coming days.

He said the drains in BBMP limits have been divided into nine zones and the total length is about 842 km. For the re-modelling of the drains, they have estimated a cost of Rs 4,670 crore and work has been initiated.

Replying to a question from MLC P R Ramesh at the legislative council at the Suvarna Soudha here on Thursday, the CM said he had inspected many drains and asked officials to identify bottlenecks and remodel such areas. By the next monsoon, most of the drain issues will be addressed and they have planned to carry out work to prevent overflowing of the drains.

He also pointed out that many people have encroached drains and constructed houses and big buildings. During his recent inspection, he noticed this and asked the officials to clear the encroachments. “A total of 382 acres of drains has been encroached and there are around 2626 cases against it. Around 1900 cases have been resolved and more than 700 are with the court,” he said.

The government has hired a legal team to battle and win cases against encroachers, he said. If the team fails to win, it will be changed, he added.