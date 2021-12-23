STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Govt to spend Rs 4670 crore for re-modelling of Bengaluru drains: Karnataka CM Bommai

Replying to a question from MLC P R Ramesh at the Suvarna Soudha here on Thursday, the CM said he had inspected many drains and asked officials to identify bottlenecks and remodel such areas

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai makes a point in the Assembly

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Re-modelling of primary and secondary drains in Bengaluru city is underway and work on 428 km out of 842 km has been completed, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday. He also assured that the remaining 413 km would be completed in the coming days.

He said the drains in BBMP limits have been divided into nine zones and the total length is about 842 km. For the re-modelling of the drains, they have estimated a cost of Rs 4,670 crore and work has been initiated.

Replying to a question from MLC P R Ramesh at the legislative council at the Suvarna Soudha here on Thursday, the CM said he had inspected many drains and asked officials to identify bottlenecks and remodel such areas. By the next monsoon, most of the drain issues will be addressed and they have planned to carry out work to prevent overflowing of the drains.

He also pointed out that many people have encroached drains and constructed houses and big buildings. During his recent inspection, he noticed this and asked the officials to clear the encroachments. “A total of 382 acres of drains has been encroached and there are around 2626 cases against it. Around 1900 cases have been resolved and more than 700 are with the court,” he said.

The government has hired a legal team to battle and win cases against encroachers, he said. If the team fails to win, it will be changed, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp