Statue at Christian place of worship damaged by miscreants in Chikballapur

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:17 PM

Chikballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar inspecting the spot (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: A statue at a Christian place of worship in Chikballapur was found to be damaged on Thursday.

The incident in Susaipalaya village came to light when locals noticed that the glass frame and the statue of St Anthony were damaged.

Three teams of police have been formed under the direct supervision of Chikballapur Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar.

According to sources, the statue of St Anthony is located near the Rangadhama lake bund road. Locals who pass through the road offer prayers and garland the statue.

Sources said that on Thursday morning, locals noticed damage to the glass door and statue, following which Anthony Daniel, a resident of Susaipalaya, lodged a complaint with Chikballapur Rural Police who registered a case under section 153(A) 427, 295 120(B) of the IPC and also under section 3 of PDPP act 1984.

Mithun Kumar said police are checking various angles and the miscreants will be arrested shortly.

The incident comes amid the anti-conversion bill being placed in the assembly and subsequently passed on Thursday, even as protests have been taking place across the state against it.

