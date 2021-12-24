DKS’ new image: Amiable, pan-Karnataka leader 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: He is no longer the brash and tough-talking leader from Kanakapura. Of late, KPCC President DK Shivakumar has adopted a more diplomatic demeanour, and his outreach to detractors within the party has drawn curious comment.

The Congress leader has cultivated a more acceptable image, and is working on his relationship with leaders within the party. His latest photographs on Twitter with senior leader M B Patil, a contender for the post of KPCC president, is proof of this image makeover.

Political analyst B S Murthy says that Shivakumar has used the Belagavi session to reach out to Congress leaders of North Karnataka, particularly M B Patil. “The optics of bonhomie between DK Shivakumar and MB Patil come as relief for party workers. DKS is making a conscious attempt to root himself as a pan-Karnataka leader.”

Party insiders said Shivakumar has also worked on his relationship with former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and consulted him on all major issues. His relationship with former minister K J George, seen to be close to Siddaramaiah, his visit to MLC CM Ibrahim’s house, and attempts at a good relationship with KPCC working resident Satish Jarkiholi are also signs of change.

Political analyst and brand guru Harish Bijoor said, “There sure is a carefully cultivated image that D K Shivakumar presents in Karnataka politics today. Gone is the ‘angry young man’ image. Gone is the brash and brazen leader. Today, we see a carefully inclusive DKS, a senior political mind seen to work in tandem with the Congress leadership of every age and region. This is a pan-Karnataka DKS, as opposed to a Kanakapura leader. This is timely, as he is positioned to be the next and clear leader of the Congress in Karnataka.”