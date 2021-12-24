STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gadag’s ‘Chaiwala Modi’ gets BJP ticket to figh urban local body poll

A tea seller from Gadag, popularly known as ‘Chaiwala Modi’, has received a ticket from the BJP to contest elections to the urban local bodies of Gadag-Betageri town.

Published: 24th December 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: A tea seller from Gadag, popularly known as ‘Chaiwala Modi’, has received a ticket from the BJP to contest elections to the urban local bodies of Gadag-Betageri town. Many partyworkers and businessmen have sought tickets, but it was this tea seller, Chennappa Dyampur, of Ward 23 who got it, thanks to his popularity among residents. 

This chaiwala does not have any money to spend on poll campaign, but he is visiting people and offering them hot tea, asking them to vote for him. His friends and family are helping him meet some expenses though. Chenappa has been selling tea near Gadag’s Mulgund Naka and Rachoteshwarnagar for the last 25 years. After news of PM Narendra Modi’s younger days selling tea spread, people started calling Chennappa as ‘Modi’.  

Two weeks ago, residents of Ward 23 called a meeting to choose their leader in the upcoming ward elections, when Chennappa was unanimously picked.  Siddalingeshwar Arali, a resident, said, “We have unanimously selected him and he is our area’s Modi. This is a ward election and we consider a leader who can work for us. We are collecting money from all residents to bear expenses for the ULB polls. This ‘chaiwala’ will herald change in our ward.”

“I never thought of joining politics. But people believed in me and I will work for them,” Chennappa said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag Chaiwala Modi BJP Narendra Modi tea seller
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp