33 students of medical college, 26 school students test positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

By Express News Service

Thirty-three medical students of Kolar Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The genomic test reports are awaited by district health officials, said District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani.

According to sources, preliminary reports say they had no travel history, but their travel to Bengaluru cannot be ruled out, said a health official.

Dr Charani said according to the college management, internal examinations are under progress for the past 45 days, so none of the students went to their hometowns. The entire block where the students were staying has been declared a containment zone.

All the medical students were isolated in R L Jalappa Hospital and are under treatment and stable. So far, 1192 samples of their primary and secondary contacts were collected, said Dr Charani.

According to sources, of the 33 medical students, 32 are female and one male. The first case of a female medical student was reported on December 17.

It may be recalled that this is the second cluster in the district. Earlier, scores of nursing students from a private institute in KGF tested positive when they returned to the college from Kerala.

26 students test positive in a school in Kodagu

A total of 26 students tested positive for COVID-19 in an institution in Kodagu. The students are from Atturu Jnanaganda Residential School near Kushalnagar. The school management arranged for the COVID-19 tests to be done on the students nearly two days ago and a total of 387 students gave their swabs for tests, of whom 26 have tested positive.

“The students are studying in classes between 5th and 10th grade. Arrangements are in place to test all 600-odd students in the school. The institution has been declared as a containment zone,” confirmed Dr Srinivas, the Somwarpet taluk health officer.