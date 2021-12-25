Hockey player dies in the middle of a game in Karnataka; heart attack suspected

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A young hockey player died of a heart attack during an ongoing family hockey championship in Kodagu.

The deceased has been identified as Thottiyanda Somanna (23).

The Chowrira Hockey Championship was inaugurated in Lalu Muddaiah Grounds in Murnad on Saturday.

A total of 90 Kodava families have registered to take part in the championship that will also host the Football Championship with 54 Kodava families participating in the same.

On Saturday, a rink hockey game was ongoing between Battira Family and Thottiyanda family during noon hours. During the game, hockey player Thottiyanda Somaiah fainted.

He was given first aid and was shifted to Madikeri hospital. However, he died on the way to the hospital. He is suspected to have suffered a severe heart attack. He is the son of Balamuri resident Vital Devaiah.