New Hampi tour to showcase its eco-heritage

The state government has introduced a unique package for tourists at Hampi showcasing the wild side of the heritage site.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Trained guides from Tourism and Forest departments during a trial eco-heritage walk in Hampi | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The state government has introduced a unique package for tourists at Hampi showcasing the wild side of the heritage site. The tourists will get to visit Tungabhadra otter sanctuary, trekking inside forest area near Vijaya Vittala temple, bird watching to find the rare yellow-throated bulbul and more.

Hampi is home to several bird species. Migratory birds too visit it in large numbers. Spotting otters along Tungabhadra river is a rarity, There are certain points mapped by the forest department where otters are regularly sighted. The tour will also include visits to heritage monuments as well as to the sites of wildlife.

Three government entities, Forest, Tourism and Eco Tourism Development Board have come together and have chalked a detailed tour plan. The tour will begin from Virupaksha temple in Hampi and booking can be made online through the Eco Tourism Department’s website. Sidramappa Chalkapure, DCP, said that the costs for the package are being worked out and the tourists are being involved in the new package on a trial basis. 

