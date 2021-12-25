STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Omicron scare could lead to panic hospitalisation: Expert

“The speed at which it is spreading is mind-boggling. It can reinfect 40% of people, as compared to Delta, which is at 8%.

Published: 25th December 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the next seven to 10 days, the number of people reporting the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is expected to increase as preliminary evidence suggests it is more transmissible than other variants, said Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Gleneagles Global Health City. He was speaking at a webinar titled, ‘Dealing with the Unpredictable: The Covid Crossroads’. 

“The speed at which it is spreading is mind-boggling. It can reinfect 40% of people, as compared to Delta, which is at 8%. There is an increased risk of infection but severity remains unclear. In other countries, it has caused severe illness in the unvaccinated and undervaccinated,” Dr Swaminathan said, adding it is doubling at a fast pace.  He said the third wave has started everywhere, including in India, and that the country will need to increase genomic sequencing for the next two weeks.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, New Delhi, agreed with him, saying that India is seeing the beginning of the third wave.”If cases of Omicron are high and hospitalisation rate is said to be low, in absolute numbers the number of hospitalised people will still be high. This will lead to panic among people to block beds and get admitted even for mild disease. This will be the next challenge,” Dr Guleria stated. 

The panel said booster doses would be required for priority groups. Dr Swaminathan said data from Israel shows that re-vaccination is good as vaccines wane over time and booster doses will prove to be beneficial. Natural immunity does add teeth to vaccine immunity, he added. 

However, Dr Guleria said they need more data on booster doses, as there are people who have taken a third dose and still contracted Omicron. “Priority groups such as healthcare workers can get the booster, and data says mixing and matching vaccines is better. We need to test vaccine efficacy against Omicron, before rolling out boosters,” Dr Guleria shared, adding that vaccines can be tweaked according to emerging variants.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID 19
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp