Seven-day home isolation for contacts of COVID-positive international arrivals in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the Union Health Ministry asked the states to reactivate COVID war rooms and enhance restrictions and surveillance in the backdrop of rising cases of Omicron, the state government has now directed that the health officials to ensure compulsory seven day home quarantining of all primary and secondary contacts of patients of International arrivals.

"Though the overall infection in Karnataka is under control, obedience of quarantine by contact of patients and international arrivals will ensure we keep numbers low. Hence the government of Karnataka is focusing on preventive side with contact tracing and quarantine," said a note from Munish Moudgil, Director, State War Room for COVID-19.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he explained that two category of persons will be quarantined for 7 days. One, all international arrivals from At Risk countries and all contacts of all patients that irrespective of any international country arrival if they test positive then it is mandatory for any person in contact with them to home quarantine for seven days.

The state government has asked the health officials, deputy commissioners and district surveillance officials to steadfastly track, trace and quarantine primary and secondary contacts of persons within 24 hours of reporting of COVID positive cases. "The primary contacts should be tested on the first day and again on the eighth day and home quarantined for seven days from the date of COVID positive reporting," he said

He also said that team of health department officials, ASHA workers, volunteers and BBMP teams are tracking such contacts and ensuring home quarantine. Meanwhile, there will be increased surveilance of such people by the voulnteers by visiting their homes to ensure complaince.