Bommai to lead BJP in 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls: Kateel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday rubbished speculations over leadership change in the state. “There is no leadership change in Karnataka. Bommai will continue to be the Chief Minister till the next Assembly elections in 2023,” Katel told the media. Such speculations were also spread immediately after BS Yediyurappa had taken over as the CM, but he continued for two-and-half years, he said.

“To create confusion, the Congress may be spreading such rumours,” he said. BJP will face the elections under the collective leadership of Bommai, Yediyurappa and other senior leaders, he said adding as the CM, Bommai will lead the party. Kateel said Bommai is not going aboard for his knee treatment and he is getting treated for the same here. He, however, said Bommai was supposed to go on an official visit, but that has been postponed. Bommaitoo said as of now there are no plans of him embarking on a foreign tour.