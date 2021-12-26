STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team to oversee Covid management, vaccine drive in Karnataka

The team will also hold meetings with ministers, district administration and members of Technical Advisory Comittee for management of Covid-19.  

A health worker stores swab samples collected from a passenger at the KSRTC Bus Station on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The multi-disciplinary team, which will be deployed by the Centre, will specifically look at areas of contact tracing, including surveillance, containment operations and Covid-19 testing, including sending an adequate number of samples from clusters to the INSACOG network for genome sequencing. 

Karnataka is one of the states where the central teams will work with state health authorities to monitor Omicron cases and surveillance measures to contain the spread.A memorandum from the Union Health Ministry stated that multi-disciplinary central teams have been deployed in 10 states — Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab — which are reporting either increasing number of Omicron and Covid 19 cases or slow vaccination pace.

“In Karnataka, we are trying our best to reach the vaccination target. We have also introduced several stricter measures, brought back volunteers, reintroduced apps to monitor and ensure stricter home quarantine of patients and their contacts. However, the central team will guide the officials on how we can micro manage and monitor the spread at the micro level,” said an official from the Health department.

The central teams will stay for a duration of five days in the identified states. In Karnataka, there has been an increase in clusters and active cases in the last 14 days. At a recent review meeting held by the Union Health ministry along with National Health Mission Director of all states and UTs, it was pointed out that Karnataka’s cluster cases have become worrisome.

“Though the daily cases have remained in the same range and the R-naught and positivity rates have been around 0.30%, which is a relief, the increase in clusters from educational institutions is worrisome. Also, the genome reports of many samples with lesser CT values are also awaited. These may be a few concerns we will be working on when the central team is here,” said a District Health Officer.

The team will also hold meetings with ministers, district administration and members of Technical Advisory Comittee for management of Covid-19.  

