Karnataka ranks sixth in Good Governance Index

On the other hand, Karnataka has a higher disposal rate of consumer court cases, while nine other states have shown decline.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been placed sixth in the composite ranking among ‘Group A’ states with incremental progress in Commerce and Industry in the Good Governance Index 2021. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the index, prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) on ‘Good Governance Day’ in New Delhi on Saturday.

With an individual third rank in Commerce and Industry (score 5.109), the state was able to achieve sixth rank just behind Kerala and followed by Tamil Nadu. In agriculture and allied sectors, the state was ranked fifth, in Environment fourth and in Public Infrastructure and Utilities, eighth.

In Judiciary and Public Safety, Karnataka was ranked sixth. All states, except Karnataka, have higher conviction rate over the previous GGI. On the other hand, Karnataka has a higher disposal rate of consumer court cases, while nine other states have shown decline.

In the composite ranking among Group A states, covering 10 sectors, Gujarat tops followed by Maharashtra, Goa and Haryana. The GGI 2021 says that Gujarat registered 12.3 per cent increase and Goa registered 24.7 percent increase over the GGI 2019 indicators.

