Two boys held, look out on for others, after minor girl gang-raped and blackmailed in Karnataka's Dharwad

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: The Dharwad town police are on the lookout for a gang of five persons for allegedly raping a minor and also recording the act.

The rape survivor and her parents have lodged a complaint with the police on December 26, after the family learnt that the video had gone viral among the minor's contacts.

Traumatised by rape, recording of the act and constant blackmail by the accused, the girl explained her ordeal before the police. The girl was in love with a boy in her neighbourhood and she was raped when she had gone out with him. Apparently, his friends recorded the act. Subsequently, the friends of the main suspect also raped her after threatening her that they will release the video if she goes to police or even tell her parents.

Police said that the first incident had taken place in the month of August and the girl did not approach anybody out of fear of the video. But when she learnt that the video had gone viral, she approached the police.

The investigating officer said that the rapists were known to the survivor and their details have been collected.

"As both accused and victims are minor we cannot divulge details into the case. At present, a police team is investigating and questioning the suspects. So far we have detained two persons for questioning," said a police official.

The police also said that as per the statement of the victim the accused are either students or school dropouts. The case has been registered at the Town police station.