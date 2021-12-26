Two new Covid clusters in Karnataka as labs flooded with samples

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meeting with experts on Covid-19 on Sunday, in view of the rising cases, the state reported two more clusters at educational institutions.At the Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College in Kolar, 33 students tested positive and the residential block has been declared a containment zone. In another instance, 26 students of the Atturu Jnanaganda Residential School near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district tested positive for Covid-19. The institution has been declared as a containment zone, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, seven new cases with the Omicron variant have been detected in Bengaluru. With the Centre directing Bengaluru and six other cities in different states to conduct whole genome sequencing of Covid-positive RT-PCR samples, more than 2,000 samples are awaiting analysis at different genome sequencing labs in Karnataka for the Omicron variant.