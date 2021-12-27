STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws remarks on reconversion 

The BJP MP had stated that Hindus should understand that mere stopping of conversion is not a way to be thought, but reconverting those who have left the Hindu fold should be the dictum. 

Published: 27th December 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tejaswi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP and the BJP's Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Monday withdrew his controversial statements over reconversion of “those who left Hindu fold.”

“At a programme held in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt two days ago, I spoke on the subject of ‘Hindu Revival in Bharat’. Certain statements from my speech have regrettably created an avoidable controversy. I, therefore, unconditionally withdraw the statements,” Tejasvi Surya said taking to a social media platform.

Surya’s remarks were slammed by netizens and opposition Congress leaders. The BJP MP had stated that Hindus should understand that mere stopping of conversion is not a way to be thought, but reconverting those who have left the Hindu fold should be the dictum. 

"Those who have left their mother religion for various socio-political-economic reasons over the course of India's history, those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back into the Hindu faith," he had stated while speaking at Udupi.

Claiming it to be a fact of history, he said, “The invasion of Islam from the North was first successfully tackled by rulers of Vijayanagara Empire in Karnataka. They sent the ‘Mleccha’ or the foreign barbaric forces back. There cannot be a Hindu without Hindutva, which preaches the people to revolt against any assault on their religion.’’

Earlier during an interaction with some intellectuals, he claimed that the ancestors of present-day Christians and Muslims were forcibly converted from Hinduism.

“The Constitution begins with ‘India that is Bharath’. If India has to retain its essence, it has to be a Hindu majority nation," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya reconversion Hinduism
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp