STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don’t skip work on Dec 31, KSRTC staff told

Authorities do not expect disruption in services as ESMA will be in force for Karnataka bandh.

Published: 27th December 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Activists led by Kannada Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj seek support for the proposed December 31 Karnataka bandh, in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021

Activists led by Kannada Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj seek support for the proposed December 31 Karnataka bandh, in Bengaluru on Sunday, Dec 26, 2021. (Photo | EPS, SHRIRAM BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of pro-Kannada organisations calling for a Karnataka bandh on December 31, seeking a ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and which has been supported by many transport workers’ unions, transport authorities have warned the staff against absenting themselves from work to participate in the bandh. 

Asked about 1.15 lakh transport employees taking part in the bandh, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad told TNIE, “We are an essential service and our employees know their responsibilities. We do not expect anyone to absent themselves to support the bandh. We will run the service without any hiccups on December 31. Our staffers have only extended moral support to the bandh.’’ 

The administration will ensure there are no absentees from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Transport Corporation and North East Karnataka Transport Corporation, the sources said. “The authorities have warned the employees that their salaries would be cut if they take part in the strike. The Essential Services Maintenance Act specifies that services should not be affected,” the sources added.

Only those who are taking their weekly offs or those who have availed of long leave are exempt. The department is expected to initiate disciplinary action against those absenting themselves to participate in the bandh, the sources said.

The department is expected to issue a circular, dissuading employees from absenting themselves on that day. With ESMA in force, the authorities do not expect any major disruption, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Karntaka Bandh Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti KSRTC Bandh effect ESMA Essential Services Maintenance Act
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp