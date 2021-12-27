Don’t skip work on Dec 31, KSRTC staff told

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of pro-Kannada organisations calling for a Karnataka bandh on December 31, seeking a ban on Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and which has been supported by many transport workers’ unions, transport authorities have warned the staff against absenting themselves from work to participate in the bandh.

Asked about 1.15 lakh transport employees taking part in the bandh, KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad told TNIE, “We are an essential service and our employees know their responsibilities. We do not expect anyone to absent themselves to support the bandh. We will run the service without any hiccups on December 31. Our staffers have only extended moral support to the bandh.’’

The administration will ensure there are no absentees from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Transport Corporation and North East Karnataka Transport Corporation, the sources said. “The authorities have warned the employees that their salaries would be cut if they take part in the strike. The Essential Services Maintenance Act specifies that services should not be affected,” the sources added.

Only those who are taking their weekly offs or those who have availed of long leave are exempt. The department is expected to initiate disciplinary action against those absenting themselves to participate in the bandh, the sources said.

The department is expected to issue a circular, dissuading employees from absenting themselves on that day. With ESMA in force, the authorities do not expect any major disruption, the sources said.