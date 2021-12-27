Hindus should focus on reconversions: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya sparks row

By Express News Service

UDUPI: MP and BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya late on Saturday evening said that Hindus should understand that mere stopping conversion is not the way forward, but reconverting those who have left the Hindu fold should be the dictum.

Expressing his rightist views at ‘Vishwarpanam’, a valedictory event held at Sri Krishna Mutt, he said, "Hindus must have the political power with them. The numerical strength decides the political power in a democracy. Demography decides the destiny in a democracy. The only option left for the Hindus is to reconvert those who have gone out of the Hindu fold. Every temple and mutt in the state should set a year-wise target to take up reconversions.”

Claiming it to be a fact of history, he said, “The invasion of Islam from the North was first successfully tackled by rulers of Vijayanagara Empire in Karnataka. They sent the ‘Mleccha’ or the foreign barbaric forces back. There cannot be a Hindu without Hindutva, which preaches the people to revolt against any assault on their religion.’’

Earlier during an interaction with some intellectuals, he claimed that the ancestors of present day Christians and Muslims were forcibly converted from Hinduism.

“The Constitution begins with ‘India that is Bharath’. If India has to retain its essence, it has to be a Hindu majority nation,’’ he added.