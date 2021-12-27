STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: No scare yet, but more Covid cases in Manipal Institute of Technology

Manipal Institute of Technology

Students at a gate of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) (File Photo)

By Express News Service

UDUPI:  Though not on a scale of creating fear, more positive Covid-19 cases are being reported from Manipal.

As the district health authority has been conducting close to 5,000 tests per day, about 18 Covid-19 cases were reported from Manipal and around in the last week.

According to health department sources, about seven cases were from the MIT, Manipal campus.

Last week two students from the MIT campus tested positive for Covid-19. Primary contacts of those two students were made to undergo Covid-19 testing and seven more students tested positive for Covid-19.

According to health department source, 18 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Manipal in the last one week.

The health department officials have decided to conduct more Covid-19 tests in Manipal and MIT, Manipal campus has been declared as a micro containment zone.

Udupi district surveillance officer Dr Nagarathna said that so far two Omicron cases have been reported in Udupi district, out of total samples sent for genome sequencing, 33 cases were found to be of Delta, she said.

Dr. G S Chandrashekar, Medical Director of Adarsha Hospital, Udupi said that Omicron turns out to be a fast-spreading virus with mostly mild symptoms

“We need to continue to follow safety protocols and vaccination,’’ he said.

