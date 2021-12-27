STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mulling Directorate to increase farmers’ income: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said successive governments have been focusing towards food production but have not focused on the economic development of farmers.

Published: 27th December 2021 05:46 AM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday reiterated that his government was committed to protecting the interest of farmers and also empower them economically. Speaking at a convention organised by Karnataka Farmers’ Union and Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association as part of National Farmers’ Day, Bommai said that the government was mulling to set up a directorate of farmers to increase their income.

Bommai said successive governments have been focusing towards food production but have not focused on the economic development of farmers. He said those selling food products make profit, while the producer (farmer) incurs loss. “Life of a farmer is always uncertain and we want to stabilise this. We are committed to empowering farmers,” he said. 

He said that in view of drop in the enrolment of girl students into schools in rural areas, the government is mulling extending the Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme even to high school girl students and said that by March, the government has plans to take the scheme to at least 5 lakh students.

Bommai promised that the state-owned MySugar will soon be operational and assured that a report will sought on issues concerning Fair and Remunerative Price and a decision will be taken. Farmer leader and president of Karantaka Sugarcane Growers’ Association  Kurubur Shanthakumar was felicitated.

Comments

