Won’t modify night curfew order, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Published: 27th December 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Even as pub owners and hoteliers have expressed ire against the night curfew order by the state government, in the run-up to New Year celebrations, demanding that he reconsider the decision, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday clarified that there is no talk on reviewing or reconsidering the order.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Mysuru on Sunday, Bommai ruled out reconsidering or modifying the decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the state. “We have announced restrictions taking into consideration the Omicron situation in neighbouring states and rising cases in various countries,” Bommai said. 

On night curfew causing inconvenience, especially to hoteliers and pub owners, he said, “They were already informed about ban on parties and New Year curbs. It is important to take precautionary measures,” he said.

