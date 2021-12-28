STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
358 newborns died in undivided Ballari district in eight months

Undivided Ballari district reported deaths of 358 newborns in eight months, raising concerns of the state government.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:58 AM

VIMS Hospital in Ballari, where 293 neonatal deaths were reported

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Undivided Ballari district reported deaths of 358 newborns in eight months, raising concerns of the state government. The Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Science (VIMS) alone recorded 293 neonatal deaths and six newborn fatalities in a single day.

Officials, however, maintained that this is the normal infant mortality rate (IMR) and there has been no increase in numbers as compared to last year. “Between April 2020 and November 2021, 358 neonatal deaths were reported in undivided Ballari district.

Among 358, 293 deaths were at VIMS and the remaining 65 were in new Vijayanagara district. Multiple reasons, including underweight, illnesses of both baby and mother, are the main cause behind deaths,” a VIMS official said.

Karnataka, on average, reports 24 mortalities per 1,000 babies, while in undivided Ballari district, it is under 12. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said malnutrition is the main reason for increased number of deaths. 

‘Deaths of newborns worrying’

H owever, Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar disagreed with Sudhakar’s statement. Sudhakar said that high number of neonatal deaths in Ballari district is worrying and the government is holding discussions with the Women and Child Development Ministry. “In Raichur, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagara and Ballari, mothers and babies are facing malnutrition, which is a serious issue.

Our government’s aim is to solve the malnutrition problem during pregnancy. We need more care,” he added. Achar said the IMR in undivided Ballari is shocking. “I am not a doctor and I don’t know the technical reasons for deaths. But the entire state is getting the same nutrition kits. A state-level meeting will be held soon in this regard,” he added.

