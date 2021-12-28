STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belagavi locals elated as Goa gives nod to develop Portuguese-era road

"Villagers of Kankumbi and Parwad go to Goa via Satre for paddy cultivation. They are more dependent on Goa for their source of income.

The Portuguese-era road connecting Satre village in Goa to Parwad in Karnataka will soon get a facelift

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Goa government has given green signal to develop the Portuguese-era road, which has been closed for traffic for years, bringing much relief to residents of Parwad, Kankumbi and surrounding villages in Khanapur taluk. This road connects Satre in Goa to Parwad village in Karnataka. The decision of the Goa government will help villagers of Parwad reach Goa border by foot within one hour, saving a lot of their time and money.

The Goa government had recently given a nod for development of the Portuguese road and a bridge over the Mahadayi River between Parwad and Satre. However, the ancient road within the Goa state limits will only be developed. “If this road is developed, the villagers of Parwad can reach Goa border by walking a distance of 10 to 12 km,” sources said.

“Villagers of Kankumbi and Parwad go to Goa via Satre for paddy cultivation. They are more dependent on Goa for their source of income. The ancient Portuguese Road and the old bridge over the Mahadayi river are in pathetic conditions due to which villagers were not using it,” they said.Villagers of Satre had urged the Goa government to develop the Portuguese road, which will provide huge relief not only to villagers residing in the border areas of Goa, but also in Karnataka. The culture and tradition of Goa is almost the same as Parwad, Kankumbi and surrounding villages. Following the demand of Satre villagers, recently Goa Minister Vishwajeet Rane gave immediate approval for developing the Satre-Parwad Road. 

